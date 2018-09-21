—

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has announced the 18 recipients of its inaugural community grants program.

Recipients of the grants received up to $10,000 with the aim of supporting the work of not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

Mardi Gras’ grants program was formed in partnership with the organisations longtime sponsor, ANZ.

Among those awarded are the Cairns wing of the Queensland AIDS Council, a queer formal run by Minus18 in Adelaide, and the Perth Pythons Hockey Club – who have previously stripped off for a fundraising calendar to raise money.

One recipient is Heather Graces Jones, Project Officer of STARTTS – a New South Wales specialist non-profit organisation providing culturally appropriate treatment and support for refugees.

Jones has been the driving force behind STARTTS’ Rainbow Refugees project and says the grant will allow her to further her work in the area.

“Many of the LGBTQI refugee community have fled countries where sexual and gender diversity is punishable by death and upon arriving in Australia, require support to rebuild their lives and own their identity.

“This grant is extremely important as it means we will be able to create a safe space in Sydney’s western suburbs for all LGBTQI refugees to feel welcome and connected.”

“After receiving over one hundred submissions, we are reminded of the incredible and important work being done within the LGBTQI community,” said SGLMG CEO Terese Casu.

“We are so pleased to be able to make a difference in the lives of many of our community members across the country and announce the winners of the much deserved grants,” she said.



The grants program was developed to provide funding for a wide range of purposes including education and training, community development and creation, arts and culture.

See below for the full list of recipients.

Robert Bernard French

Samuel Leighton-Dore

Dunghutti Elders Council (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC

First Nations Rainbow

STARTTS

Ten Forty Matrix Inc

Twenty10 inc GLCS NSW

Queensland AIDS Council, Cairns

Cairns Transgender Adult Support Group

Leichhardt Community Group Inc.

Minus18

Dexter Rosengrave

Working It Out

Headspace

Residency Projects

Assisting Your Life To Achieve (AYLA Inc.)

Gay and Lesbian Singers of WA

Perth Pythons Hockey Club Inc. (auspice for Perth Pride Sports Festival)