TENNIS player Margaret Court, who stirred controversy with increasingly outrageous comments about the LGBTI community this week, has been used in a poster for a Melbourne gay event.

A queer events group organising a nightclub “closet party” has used Court’s face on its promotional posters, Sky News has reported.

Court is in good company, with the event promoter having previously used prominent figures including Tony Abbott, Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump on its posters.

The veteran tennis player and reverend made headlines a week ago when she announced a boycott of Qantas for its support of gay marriage.

She drew further ire for a series of bizarre comments on a Christian radio program, in which she compared the LGBTI community to Hitler, claimed people are gay because of childhood abuse and said trans people are affected by the devil.

Members of the tennis community have distanced themselves from Court, with all current Australian players stating their disagreement with her views.

“I don’t agree with what Margaret said at all,” said men’s player Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“But everyone is entitled to their opinion.”