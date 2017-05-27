—

MARGARET Court has spoken out amid heated backlash after she announced she’d be boycotting Qantas over its support for marriage equality.

“I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Court wrote in a letter to The West Australian newspaper.

In response, many in the LGBTI community and their allies took to social media to vent their frustrations, calling for the famous Margaret Court Arena to be renamed.

In an interview on The Project last night, Court defended her views and stated she and others with similar viewpoints were being bullied for expressing their beliefs.

Host Waleed Aly asked Court what was wrong with the CEO of Qantas expressing support for a position that had overwhelming majority support in Australia.

He added that polling suggested roughly 62 – 64 per cent of Australians were in favour of marriage equality.

“There’s many people in this nation, normal people out there – farmers, mothers, and fathers – even as a young person I agreed that marriage was between a man and a woman,” Court responded.

“I’ve been married for 50 years.

“You have your statistics but our statistics are not like that, and if people read the first two chapters of the Bible they’ll understand why I believe a child should have a mother and a father.”

Court added that both Christians and non-Christians alike who were anti-marriage equality had been intimidated by members of the LGBTI community.

“People have a view, and we’re not allowed to say why we believe marriage is between a man and a woman,” she said.

“I have nothing against homosexual people, they can lead their lives. But don’t touch marriage.

“At the moment it’s like nobody can say anything because we’re getting persecuted, bullied… they’re bullying us to think like them.”

Court then went on to briefly touch on the Safe Schools program.

“A young child is very important, even with this program in the schools,” she said.

“I think you become an “it” or a “we” or a “they”, we need to know the God way also and many children don’t know.”

Tennis champion Casey Dellacqua tweeted out against Court’s comments, saying “enough is enough Margaret”.

Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena has distanced itself from Court’s comments.

“Melbourne & Olympic Parks does not support Margaret Court’s comments and we remain an organisation committed to embracing equality, diversity and inclusion,” they tweeted.

Qantas competitor Virgin has also publicly stated its support for marriage equality.