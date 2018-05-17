—

Former tennis player Margaret Court last night won a ‘boo-off’ to take out this year’s Golden GLORIA award for worst homophobic comment.

The GLORIAs—Gay and Lesbian Outrageous, Ridiculous, and Ignorant Awards—recognise the worst comments made against the LGBTI community each year.

The winners of each category were judged by audience booing, with Court taking out the top homophobe award as well as the Sports category.

Court last year said that homosexuality was an ungodly “lust for the flesh” and that “LGBTI tendencies in young people” were “all the devil”.

“That’s what Hitler did,” she said.

“That’s what communism did—get in the minds of the children.

“There’s a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get in the minds of the children… They’re after our young ones, that’s what they’re after.”

More than 100 people attended the ninth annual GLORIA Awards night at the NSW Parliament.

The Media award went to Marijke Rancie (aka Political Posting Mumma) for misrepresenting the law in various videos, including an ad where she claimed that under marriage equality “it will become discrimination NOT to teach LGBTI sex education and radical gender theory in our schools”.

Lyle Shelton’s Coalition for Marriage won the Religion award for claiming that, after marriage equality, Pride events will become mandatory and kids will be forced to learn how to have gay sex, as well as claiming that there will be a 4000% increase in children coming out as trans.

The new Anonymous Idiots award went to everyone who overreacted to the marriage equality Yes campaign’s text message in September, including people who said they felt “violated”, “outraged” and “bullied”, and that their “privacy had been breached”.

The award for Silliest Comment Made from Within the LGBTI Community went to infamous conservative Milo Yiannopoulos, for telling Australians to vote against marriage equality, just weeks after his own wedding.

Malcolm Turnbull took out the Politics award for appearing at Mardi Gras and saying of the marriage equality postal vote: “It was like the nation gave same-sex couples an enormous hug.”

The new Good GLORIA award for the best positive comment went to the NRL, for having Macklemore sing his equality anthem ‘Same Love’ at the 2017 NRL Grand Final.

The GLORIAs draw attention each year to the worst anti-LGBTI comments and behaviour, sending the message that homophobia and transphobia are not acceptable.