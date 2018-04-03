—

Christian minister and former tennis legend Margaret Court has made a submission the the government’s review into religious freedom, calling marriage equality “alarming” and saying that Christians are being “silenced”.

“I am deeply concerned that, as a nation, we are forsaking foundational truths and the blessings that have made Australia great,” she said, according to The West Australian.

“Biblical principles of excellence, integrity, and creativity… influenced and shaped the Western world.”

The review has been extended after receiving more than 16,000 submissions from individuals and groups.

Among the submissions were 500 from conservative Christian groups expressing fears similar to Court’s.

Christmas and Easter have occurred despite Court’s warnings that marriage equality would end them.

Court has long been a vocal opponent of marriage equality.

Last year she threatened to end her 50-year association with the Liberal Party over the issue.

“We look at what’s there now and they are not listening to the conservatives or what a lot of people would like,” she said at the time.

“They are not allowing you to speak. I don’t think I want to be with either party.”

Court also publicly announced that she would boycott Qantas over CEO Alan Joyce’s support for marriage equality.

The government’s review of religious freedoms, led by Philip Ruddock, is looking into prospective changes to anti-discrimination laws that could allow legal discrimination against LGBTI people.

The review is now set to report back to parliament next month.