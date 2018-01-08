—

Notorious anti-same sex marriage campaigner and tennis icon Margaret Court has said she won’t be attending the Australian Grand Slam.

The move has prompted some to suggest this may be because of the many players petitioning to change the venue from Margaret Court Arena.

She also wrote an open letter to Qantas stating that she would no longer fly with them after they voiced their support for marriage equality.

This led to several tennis players claiming they would refuse to play at the tournament if the arena was not renamed.

Openly gay player Richel Hogenkamp voiced her concern about playing in a stadium named after the homophobic tennis player.

When Court was asked if she was avoiding the tournament for this reason, she said she’d decided not to come and do more crabbing.

“I don’t run from things, I face them,” she said.

Despite the criticism against Court’s recent comments, the tennis court is still named after her.