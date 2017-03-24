—

MARRIAGE equality advocate and just.equal spokesperson Rodney Croome has condemned the proposed postal plebiscite as “inherently rigged”.

The latest news indicates a growing push from opponents of marriage equality in the Turnbull government for a postal plebiscite on the issue.

“There will be no parliamentary oversight of the question, the campaigns for and against the proposition, or the voting procedure,” Croome said.

“A non-compulsory vote also means the 30 per cent of the electorate who are soft supporters of marriage equality are much less likely to vote.

“Another problem is that a vote run entirely through the post could favour older voters and disenfranchise younger ones, further skewing the results against marriage equality.

“The current plebiscite proposal wouldn’t just be easy to rig, it would be inherently rigged.”

Croome said the LGBTI community has already overwhelmingly rejected a plebiscite.

“This concern ran so deep 85 per cent of LGBTI Australians said they would rather wait for marriage equality than achieve it through a plebiscite,” he said.

“The broader community also said no to a plebiscite because of concern about the cost and the fact politicians could ignore the result.

“Plebiscite Mark II may reduce the financial cost… but the human cost would remain.”