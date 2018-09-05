—

Furniture shopping is often tedious, but it doesn’t have to be. Matt Blatt’s quirky and unique designs are making it fun to decorate your home.

* * *

Serving as so much more than a regular furniture company, Matt Blatt posits itself as being in the entertainment business.

Showroom manager Eric Nelson says staff don’t take themselves too seriously and love engaging with customers about the company’s pieces.

“We’re always thinking of fun and different ways to surprise and delight our customers,” he says.

“I’m standing in one of our showrooms at the moment and I can see a giraffe, a dinosaur, and a horse amongst the furniture — the showrooms are all big, vast spaces, and we want to make our customers smile as they walk around them.”

Nelson was one of the members of staff who dressed up in drag to support Matt Blatt’s ‘dress up as Cher and win a chair’ challenge, and says it’s validating to work for a company that’s so inclusive and accepting.

“Everyone here accepts people for who they are, and everyone feels comfortable in their skin,” he says.

“I feel valued knowing I can be myself.”

Matt Blatt is a family-owned business, founded by Adam and Deb Drexler. The pair continue to be heavily involved with the day-to-day management of the business and in purchasing new products.

Their son Joel works as general manager and their daughter Avril designs prints for many of Matt Blatt’s textiles and artworks.

Nelson says the team have several new ranges in store including an outdoor range of furniture and a range of colourful rugs, many of which were designed by Avril.

“Matt Blatt made its name in replica furniture, but we’ve since moved towards original design pieces, so we have a new range exclusive to Matt Blatt called ‘Uniting Strangers’, which is high quality and ethically sourced” he says.

“People love us because we have really good quality replicas—and we still do—but it’s nice to have original furniture as well.

“And we stock a lot of our furniture, so it’s readily available and you don’t have to wait 16 weeks for it.”

Nelson is the showroom manager of the Alexandria showroom, but there are 12 showrooms across the country in total, covering New South Wales, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, and Queensland, as well as two clearance stores.

He says that there’s furniture to suit every taste.

“If you’re looking for great quality, funky, and unique furniture, we have such a great range,” he says. “We can help people with any kind of taste out.”

For more information about Matt Blatt and for showroom locations, visit: www.mattblatt.com.au