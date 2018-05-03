Writer and former military official Catherine McGregor has publicly apologised for her previous stance against the Safe Schools program.
Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, McGregor said her mind had been changed by a young trans man, Charles O’Grady, with whom she recently worked on a theatre production.
“He found me incomprehensible. A fascist at best, and a tool of the Australian Christian Lobby in its vile war on trans people at worst.”
McGregor said that rather than fighting, the two began talking openly, and are now “dear friends”.
“I understood exactly why he felt as he did,” she wrote.
“He penetrated my defences and challenged me to review my own behaviour.
“Many young trans people believed in me at one time. I had never fully grasped the extent of the hope that I had inspired in them.”
She acknowledged that she had been wrong to oppose the Safe Schools program.
“I dashed their hopes and broke their hearts over my criticism of Safe Schools,” she wrote.
“I was too selfish, too ideological, and too combative.”
McGregor said she had come to understand how her experiences differed from those of many young trans people.
“I had a limited, arguably obsolescent view of how gender variance manifests among contemporary teens,” she admitted.
“My model worked for me. Indeed, it was integral to my survival and sense of self.
“But that is not how O’Grady lives and expresses his gender.
“Neither of us are wrong.”
She added that she regretted supporting transphobic conservatives.
“Even more to my chagrin, I failed to anticipate the ammunition I offered to those like Miranda Devine and Lyle Shelton who refuse outright to accept the reality and legitimacy of trans identity,” she wrote.
“In light of the harm I did to many and the friendships that I lost, I deeply regret my actions.
“I wish to apologise to all those I harmed or disappointed. I made a mistake and threw the baby out with the bath water.”
McGregor said young trans people are “doing it tough”.
“Mainly because of cruel religious fanatics and their enablers like Devine,” she wrote.
“The ignorance and hate directed against them is killing them.”
She apologised to those she may have harmed with her past views, adding that she forgave the people she had clashed with.
“We may not agree always,” she wrote.
“But we need one another.”
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
Well done Cate, much better late than never. Labels like left and right are descriptions of economic philosophy. There is no obvious reason for someone who is economically of the right to have to also adopt socially conservative positions on issues like gender identity and trans acceptance. It’s like saying if you support, say, the Port Power footy team you also must identify as a bogan and drive a beat-up car. You can be one without the other.
In fact, if you are right wing you believe in free markets, individual liberty and self-determination. It’s a bloody good reason to be socially progressive on issues like gender identity, marriage equality and even drug law reform because these are also about the rights of individuals.
The reason so many right wingers are also social conservatives is not that they are right wing, it’s just that they’re disgusting fucking hypocrites who want freedoms for themselves while tearing them away from others. Just look at whatever idiot labelled Safe Schools as a Marxist program when it has nothing to do with the ownership of capital and when Marx himself never uttered a word about trans folks.
Call out the hypocrisy of the Tony Abbotts, the Lyle Sheltons and the Miranda Devines for what it is – simple illogical hatred.