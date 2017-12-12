—

A new series of mini documentaries from LGBTI health organisation ACON is providing positive representations of diverse relationships within the LGBTI community, and showcasing what healthy relationships can look like.

Our Relationships is an eight-part series that delves into the lives of real LGBTI people in New South Wales as they open up about their relationships—what works for them, what challenges they have faced and how have they worked through these challenges.

The series seeks to provide LGBTI people with relatable and accessible peers who can act as role models to improve relationships and overall wellbeing and resilience.

Our Relationships features 15 individuals and eight different relationships, following their stories and the impact that challenges have had on their lives, and what they did to overcome their issues.

By sharing their unique journeys, ACON hopes that members of the LGBTI community will be able to connect and relate to experiences of what healthy relationships can look like.

The series has been produced by ACON’s Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) Project, which works to address the rates of domestic violence in the LGBTI community and to support LGBTI people who have experienced abuse.

It comes off the back of a 2016 survey that found a high number of participants had no positive relationship role models, with many reporting a lack of visibility of LGBTI role models more generally.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said positive depictions of LGBTI people will raise awareness of the diversity of healthy relationships in our communities, and encourage those needing support to seek help and information.

“Domestic and family violence remains a significant health issue for our communities, with one in three LGBTI people in NSW having experienced domestic and family violence in their current or in previous relationships,” Parkhill said.

“We are continuing our efforts to address the issue by providing campaigns, services and programs that support LGBTI people experiencing domestic and family violence.

“Having accessible role models who are affirming of LGBTI relationships will show our communities, as well as broader society, positive perceptions and behaviours that support them in understanding their own relationships and drive them to create healthier practices of their own.”

Our Relationships is featured on ACON’s DFV website Say It Out Loud.

The website provides information, support and resources to address abuse in LGBTI relationships, as well as information about what a healthy relationship looks like and tips on how to improve relationships.