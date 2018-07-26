—

Miss First Nation is holding this year’s finals in Sydney at The Imperial Hotel, and some of this year’s contestants need your help.

Last year’s inaugural Miss First Nation pageant was a huge success, later becoming the subject of the documentary Black Divaz.

The competition searches all over Australia to showcase the talents of our fabulous Indigenous drag performers.

The first finalists have been announced for this year’s competition – Zodiac (Melbourne), Felicia Foxx (Sydney), Timberlina (Dubbo), Mad B (Canberra), and Lasey Dunaman (Lismore).

Two wild card spots were left open for this year’s competition, allowing one queen who competed last year another shot at the crown, as well as one more queen yet to be announced.

Taking another crack at the crown this year is Shaniquá TiwiSista, who placed runner-up in last year’s competition.

Some of this year’s contestants are looking to crowdfund to help them in their shots at the title – and to help put on the biggest show for you they can.

Many of the queens live outside Sydney and need help covering travel costs to attend the competition this year, and anything extra for some gorgeous outfits across the board.

“As you all know the art of drag is not cheap and any help would be greatly appreciated.

“This competition is the Olympics for Aboriginal Queens across the nation,” the queens’ pages read.

The 2017 crown went to the statuesque Josie Baker, with Shaniquá, Nova Gina, Jojo Zaho, Isla Fukyah, Crystal Love,

Miss First Nation is organised by Queens – the Ultimate Drag Crown.

The Miss First Nation 2018 competition will be held at The Imperial later this year, from October 15 to 20.

If you missed Black Divaz, the film continues to play around Australia, with a screening at Riverside Theatre in Parramatta on August 9 featuring performances from Josie and Jojo and hosted by Nana Miss Koori.