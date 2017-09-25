—

This weekend saw a campaign of doorknocking and text messaging to encourage people around Australia to vote yes to marriage equality, but not everyone was happy to receive the message.

Thousands of people received a text message linking them to a pro marriage equality website, a text that was sent to randomly generated mobile numbers, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The campaign is using every resource available to make sure fairness and equality are achieved for all Australians,” said Alex Greenwich of The Equality Campaign.

“The campaign has a responsibility to encourage every Australian to post their survey and we have done this through doorknocking, media, advertising, social media and SMS messaging.

“It’s so important to reach as many Australians as possible and remind them this is a vote about fairness and ensuring every Australian is legal under the law.”

Reactions on social media to the text messages have been divided, with some people raising privacy or harassment concerns. Some even claimed they would vote no over the matter.

“If an unsolicited text message changes your vote on marriage equality to ‘no’ then you have used it as an excuse to be a homophobe,” tweeted one person.

“Just received a text from the marriage equality yes campaign. How the hell did they get our mobile phone no. What an invasion of our privacy,” posted another.

“A text message about the marriage survey violated your privacy? Could be worse… e.g. if other people could decide who you can marry,” wrote another person.

Saying you were annoyed by a marriage equality text is akin to starting a sentence with "Oh no I totally love gays but…" — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) September 24, 2017

Just received a text from the marriage equality yes campaign. How the hell did they get our mobile phone no. what an invasion of our privacy — horseloversracinnuts (@loveracehorses1) September 23, 2017

If an unsolicited text message changes your vote on marriage equality to 'no' then you have used it as an excuse to be a homophobe. — Daile is voting YES (@DaileKelleher) September 23, 2017

I'm all for marriage equality just not sure about this unsolicited text I received. How did they get my number? pic.twitter.com/EDFLAbibTL — Mitch Feltscheer🌈 (@mitchfel) September 24, 2017

'I'm so angry about the Marriage Equality text message' reads angry young person tweet, amongst ads for IPhones, banks, Coca Cola and cars. — Alanta Colley (@Lannyopolis) September 24, 2017

A text message about the marriage survey violated your privacy? Could be worse… e.g. if other people could decide who you can marry. — Aaron Ball (@aaron4065) September 24, 2017