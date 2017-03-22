—

AUSTRALIAN Marriage Equality has released a powerful new video calling for equal marriage in Australia.

In the video, Sue Smith speaks of her marriage of 45 years, but says her son recently had to get married overseas because he’s gay.

Smith says, “It was the happiest and most loving wedding I have ever been to.”

She says some members of the family were unable to attend the wedding, and a family tragedy meant that her own mother was unable to meet her grandson’s new husband.

Smith tearfully asks that “our political leaders recognise the damage being done to the community” and calls for a parliamentary vote on marriage equality as soon as possible.

“I urge all politicians to encourage a vote in parliament as soon as possible,” she said.

Marriage equality remains a contentious issue in Australia, with polls suggesting most of the community supports same-sex marriage but politicians remaining reluctant to act.

The video forms part of Australian Marriage Equality’s major campaign to call on federal politicians to hold a free vote on marriage equality in parliament.