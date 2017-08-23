—

MTV AUSTRALIA will cease all regular programming tomorrow to encourage Australians to enrol to vote before the deadline for the upcoming marriage equality vote.

Between 6 am and 6 pm, MTV, MTV Music, MTV Classic and MTV Dance channels across Foxtel and Fetch will shut down normal broadcast and instead play a special message encouraging people to enrol.

The MTV.com.au website will also display an LGBTI editorial takeover and host links to enrol

“As a leading youth entertainment brand that supports inclusiveness and equal rights for all Australians, MTV wants to encourage young Australians to get out and do their part in ensuring their voices are heard in the Australian Marriage Law postal vote,” said Simon Bates, Head of MTV Asia Pacific.

Other brands have also thrown their weight behind marriage equality to encourage people to enrol to vote or check their details are up to date.

Deliveroo, rebranded as “Deloveroo” for the occasion, has emailed users to remind them to ensure they are enrolled.

Hookup app Grindr has also recently featured a reminder to Australian users to vote for equality.

Voters have until tomorrow to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll on marriage equality.