FEDERAL MPs have today launched new resources to help Australians from non–English speaking backgrounds engage in positive and respectful conversations about marriage equality, on behalf of The Equality Campaign.

The launch at Parliament House, hosted by the Parliamentary Friendship Group for LGBTI Australians, is showcasing the resources that have been produced in some of the most commonly spoken languages in Australia.

“These resources will assist MPs to have conversations about marriage equality with their constituents and reinforce to them that this is simply about civil marriage equality and affording every Australian the same dignity and respect,” said Tiernan Brady, executive director of The Equality Campaign.

“These materials are invaluable in assisting supporters from multicultural backgrounds to engage their family members and friends, many of whom do not speak English in their home.

“The campaign has drawn upon the support of people across our many communities to create and launch these new resources. The resources are our nine most spoken languages, English, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Hindi, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Korean.”

The Equality Campaign’s multicultural outreach coordinator Francis Voon said, “There is so much tradition wrapped up in marriage and there are so many gay and lesbian Australians who want to also be part of the traditions we cherish.

“The majority of people across our many communities want their LGBTI family and friends to have the same opportunities to celebrate their loving and committed relationships.

“People from minority communities understand from their histories and all too often from their own experiences the impact of not being treated with equal respect and dignity. That is why the majority of people from across our many communities including first generation Australians support marriage equality for all.

“At the heart of this campaign is fairness and equality and these are values that multicultural communities value about Australia. We are promoting love respect and happiness, and these resources make it easier to have these important conversations.”