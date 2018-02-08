—

A Muslim-owned fashion label has relaunched its Pride headscarf and shawl to celebrate Sydney’s impending Mardi Gras festival and to champion diversity within the LGBTI community.

Last year MOGA released the line to support the marriage equality movement in Australia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MOGA said they were unsure if the scarf would receive a negative reception, given many religions are still intolerant of LGBTI issues.

“We were thrilled with the almost unanimously positive response we received from our fans,” they said.

“We sold out in six days, but we did manage to save our last scarf to send to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was sadly one of the most vocal supporters of the No campaign.

“Thankfully, gay marriage is now legal in Australia and our Pride scarf has relaunched in time for one of the biggest parades in the world – Mardi Gras.”

To mark the festival, MOGA has created a special Mardi Gras campaign, the first time a Muslim-owned fashion label has done so.

The campaign aims to highlight the diverse communities that attend Mardi Gras each year, with ambassadors including veteran drag performer Mable Syrup and bisexual model and activist Kalida Edwards.

“We wanted to celebrate the diverse nature of our fans as well, from trendy Muslim ‘hijabsters’ to drag queens, who all love our bold and colourful designs,” the spokesperson said.

The Pride scarf is available exclusively via MOGA’s ASOS Boutique and can be shipped to over 180 countries.