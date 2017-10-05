—

Australian Marriage Equality has released a cute video showing an older ‘yes’ voter mailing in her ballot.

“Hello world, Nan’s out!” says the woman known as Nanna Jean in the video, a colourful character in a bright scarf and with balloons decorating her wheelchair.

“We’re going to post a letter, a very important letter.”

Her youngest granddaughter is in a same-sex relationship, and Nanna Jean couldn’t be happier to support her.

“My youngest granddaughter has grown into a very loyal, very kind, loving girl, and I’m so proud of her,” she says.

“Gabby and Rosie are happy and settled and married. And that’s what I want for them.

“I don’t know what more I can do to help them, only to talk to people.”

On the way to the post box, Nanna Jean calls out on the street, “Hey, you fellas, vote yes!”

“Hear, hear,” they reply.

Nanna Jean’s advice to Australia? “Everybody vote yes, yes, Y-E-S!”