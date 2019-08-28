—

Today, ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras opened applications for their second ever annual national LGBTIQ+ community grants program.

ANZ research shows that almost half a million Australian LGBTQI community members, or about one in every four, are still not comfortable discussing their sexuality and gender identity with their loved ones or friends.

The research, carried out by YouGov in February, this year also found that 55 percent of LGBTQI people would not open up about their sexuality in a rural community, more than half of LGBTIQ+ do not feel comfortable being themselves at a sports game or when participating in a sports club.

Most LGBTQI people said they would not open up about their sexuality with a manager at work, and almost one-in-two would not open up about their sexuality in an educational setting.

The ANZ and Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants program aims to increase support and inclusivity for the LGBTQI community nationwide by providing grants of up to $10,000 to LGBTIQ+ not-for-profit community organisations, charities and individuals.

“Earlier this year ANZ spread Mardi Gras love to 123 Oxford Streets across Australia as there’s still a lot to do to achieve an equal future for all,” ANZ Executive Sponsor of the Pride Network and ANZ Chief Finance Officer, Michelle Jablko said.

“As a champion of diversity, inclusion and respect, ANZ is proud to launch the program for a second year and continue providing support to LGBTIQ+ communities and individuals. We’re excited to see how the 2019 grants can help more community groups and individuals.”

The grants program provides funding for a wide range of purposes including Education and Training, Creation, Arts and Culture, and Community Development.

It is also open to independent grant submissions outside of those purposes where applicants can name their own categories.

In its first year in 2018, the program awarded grants to 18 community groups and individuals across Australia.

“Last year’s grants program provided funding to a diverse range of recipients under the LGBTIQ+ umbrella,” Mardi Gras Board co-chair Kate Wickett said.

“We were able to highlight the incredible work of organisations and individuals making an impact to the community in everything from sports, arts, music, wellbeing and beyond. We continue to be passionate in helping support other organisations and individuals to continue touching the lives of the LBGTQI+ community.”

Applications for the ANZ & Sydney Mardi Gras Community Grants are open from today, until October 6, with successful applicants announced on October 28.

To apply or to find out more information, visit www.anz.com/mardigrasgrants.