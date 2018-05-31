—

Long-running soap Neighbours has confirmed it will air Australian TV’s first legal same-sex wedding later this year.

The nuptials of Aaron and David will be broadcast on September 3, with TV icon and LGBTI hero Magda Szubanski on officiation duties, PinkNews reported.

The onscreen couple got engaged in an episode which aired earlier this month.

“I thought it was just one of the best offers I’ve had for a long time”, Magda told ten daily.

“I thought it was both hilarious and historic so when they asked me I just jumped at it. I think it’s gold.

“I really think popular culture shows like this can change consciousnesses,” she said.

“They can change people’s attitudes so this reflects some of the changes already happened and will hopefully normalise further that we’re people just like everybody else.”

Magda recently opened up about losing her mother while she was tirelessly campaigning during the postal survey.

Takaya Honda, who plays David, called taking part in the storyline “an absolute privilege” and “a historic moment in Australian television.”

“There have been so many parts of David’s story that have given me a great sense of pride and which have been an absolute honour to portray,” he said.

“We are both ecstatic to be part of this huge moment in Australian television and it stands alone as the highlight of my career,” Matt Wilson, who plays Aaron, said.

“This storyline means a lot to me, to my friends and to all the fans we hear from on a daily basis here and in the UK who love Aaron and David.”

Wilson last year came under fire for making insipid remarks about his how his character “acts straight” and therefore “acts normal”.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said it’s “a story that we have been working on for a long time.”

“Would our story about love and equality even be legal by the time it aired? Thankfully love won and we’re very excited for viewers to see this iconic moment come to life on screen.”