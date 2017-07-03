—

NEIGHBOURS actor Matt Wilson, who plays a gay character, has been criticised for his comments that his character “acts straight and acts normal”.

Wilson made the controversial remarks during a television appearance, Gay Star News has reported.

“There are a lot of people who think you should have a gay actor playing a gay character, but that’s like saying you should get someone in a wheelchair to play a character in a wheelchair,” he said.

“I think it’s important that we are expressing it. We specifically designed the character to act straight and act normal.

“When I say ‘normal’, I mean he’s not like the characters on Modern Family, where they are flamboyant and camp and they walk around tiptoeing.

“That creates separation—that’s us and them. It shouldn’t be like that. It should be all equal and no one should have a problem with that. The way other characters act around my character is that there is never a problem at all.”

Social media users called out Wright on his comments.

“Glad to know I’m not ‘normal’ because I’m effeminate,” tweeted one person.

“We should all act normal and homophobia will stop,” wrote another.

Wilson apologised on Twitter, writing, “Choice of words wasn’t right and apologies if it comes across as offensive.

“The message I wanted to get across (and this is in support of one of my friends as he is having issues coming out) that he sick and tired of people assuming that because his sexuality is different to the guy next to him that they ‘expected him to act different’. This isn’t the case, and shouldn’t be preached on TV.

“Once again—apologies for offending you, I trust you can see through this and we are promoting the same message.”