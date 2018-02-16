—

Leading marriage equality campaigners have announced they will be writing a book to detail the stories of the marriage equality campaign over the last decade and beyond.

Alex Greenwich and Dr Shirleene Robinson are keen to capture the efforts of the many Australians who worked so long for marriage reform.

YES YES YES will be released by New South Publishing in November to coincide with the one year anniversary of the successful Yes vote.

“So many people, over so many years, contributed to the achievement of marriage equality,” said Robinson.

“We look forward to sharing their stories and detailing a movement that, through adversity, brought Australians together and proved that love wins.”

Greenwich said that YES YES YES will tell the story of Australia’s fight for marriage equality.

“Australia’s journey to marriage equality was hard fought and challenging,” he said.

“It didn’t follow a perfect or easy path, but the passionate work of campaigners, advocates, volunteers and politicians finally delivered love a landslide victory and shaped Australia as a fairer and more equal place for all.”

Both Robinson and Greenwich want the book to serve as inspiration for others in countries where marriage equality has yet to be achieved.

“Around the world there are still many countries that are on the way to achieving marriage equality,” said Greenwich.

“We hope this book can share how Australia did it, and share our leanings, challenges and victories to help campaigns in other countries deliver the freedom to marry for all.”

The authors are also determined to make sure everyone has the chance to share their own story about the journey to marriage equality.

In consultation with the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, Robinson and Greenwich have set up a webform where people can tell their stories, and choose whether those stories can be made kept and made accessible to other researchers and future generations.

The Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives has collected, preserved and made accessible LGBTI histories since their formation in 1978.

“The diverse stories of the marriage equality campaign collected by Dr Robinson and Mr Greenwich will be a vital research resource, not only for this new publication but also for future generations who wish to understand the impact of the marriage equality campaign on the Australian LGBTI community,” said Nick Henderson from the Archives.