SCREEN Australia and ABC are working together to produce a TV movie about homophobia in the 1970s and the battle for equality.

The film, Riot, will be filmed over the next three months in Sydney, according to Pink News.

Riot will be directed by Jeffrey Walker and follow the real-life journey of gay rights activist Lance Gowland, played by Damon Herriman.

“It could never be more relevant than now to tell this story of identity, courage and love as a marginalised community finds its voice and rises up to fight oppression and injustice,” said Sally Riley, head of scripted production at ABC.

“With a cast as extraordinary as this, Riot promises to be a stirring, landmark television event in time for the 40th anniversary of the birth of Mardi Gras.”

Writer Greg Waters said, “At a time when the struggle for [LGBTI] rights is far from over, it was a privilege to explore the lives of pioneering activists who sacrificed so much to drag Australia towards equality.”

“Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Lance Gowland’s passing,” said Sally Caplan, head of production at Screen Australia.

“Now is the perfect time to tell the story of this iconic and highly effective activist.”

Riot is set for release next year.