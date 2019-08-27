—

NSW’s leading LGBTQI community health organisation ACON has announced the finalists for the 2019 Honour Awards.

First held in 2007, the annual event celebrates outstanding service to, and achievements within, the LGBTQI community in NSW and Australia.

Now in its 13th year, the not-for-profit gala awards ceremony is also a fundraising event for ACON and all funds raised by the Honour Awards go back into the community through ACON’s health programs and services.

The 32 finalists have been selected from over 200 nominations received across nine categories covering the business, health, HIV, youth, community, entertainment, visual arts, media and cultural sectors.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony and cocktail party at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney on Wednesday, October 2 this year.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the judges were overwhelmed by the calibre and variety of nominations this year.

“Selecting the finalists was an extremely difficult process for our community panel because the achievements, contributions and work of all the nominees had each been noteworthy in their own way,” Parkhill said.

“The judges agreed that all finalists exhibited a remarkable commitment to supporting and advocating for LGBTIQ communities, often without fanfare, and are truly deserving of being recognised. The calibre of nominees for the Health and Wellbeing Award were particularly outstanding with judges spending a great deal of time in deliberation.”

“I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to them and other members of our communities coming together to celebrate their collective achievements at the 2019 Honour Awards ceremony.”

The four finalists from each category will join over three hundred attendees, including a host of media, entertainment, government, and community personalities, for a fabulous night of fun and celebration.

Guests will also be able to bid on fantastic silent auction which includes luxury holidays, jewellery, art, furniture, homewares, and five star dining, accommodation and entertainment packages.

Tickets are $90 per person and include quality wines and beers, delicious canapés and entertainment throughout the event. Tickets are available at www.honourawards.com.au

The full list of nominees are as follows:

COMMUNITY HERO

Katherine Wolfgramme: For her work in advocating for the health and wellbeing of trans and gender diverse (TGD) people, as well as greater inclusion of TGD communities in Australia and the Pacific. Katherine is a TGD consultant, educator, writer and presenter, who has been instrumental with raising awareness of Transgender Day of Visibility in Sydney. She has been involved with and Rainbow Families and was a board member of Wear It Purple. She has also played an important role in changing laws relating to trans recognition on government documents in her country of birth, Fiji.

Duncan McGregor: For over 30 years of work in fighting homophobia and discrimination in Australian sport at a grassroots level, as well as the pinnacle of national and international sports administration and governance. Duncan was a co-founder of ‘POOFTA’ (Sydney Proud Out and Open Football Touch Association) in 1988; has been involved with the Sydney Convicts Rugby Club over 15 years; was instrumental in staging the ‘World Cup of Gay Rugby’ – the Bingham Cup – in Sydney in 2014; and played a crucial role in the development of the Australian-first Anti-Homophobia Framework for Australian Sport.

Cristyn Davies: For her tireless work in advocating for the human rights of sexuality and gender diverse Australians with a focus on young people. Cristyn is a senior research fellow in the Discipline of Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney, and was co-chair of LGBTIQA+ youth organisation, Twenty10 for four years. She was recently an Australian representative at the United Nations Human Rights Council where she worked to successfully to renew the global mandate for protections against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Holly Conroy: For her tireless efforts to provide visibility of the trans experience, foster greater inclusion and facilitate a space where LGBTIQ community members can be celebrated in regional NSW. Holly was a driving force behind the first Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras Festival in 2019, which became one of the biggest LGBTIQ celebrations ever held in the Riverina. A dedicated volunteer and community advocate, Holly also gives her time to support many of Wagga Wagga’s local LGBTIQ community groups.

YOUNG ACHIEVER

Liam Davies: For his work in advocating and supporting rural and regional LGBTIQ communities in NSW, particularly in improving the mental health and wellbeing of young community members. Liam was a founding member and organiser of the Rainbow on the Plains Festival in Hay, the vice chair of Hay Mardi Gras, as well as a runner-up for Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019.

Dylan Lloyd: For his passionate work in supporting LGBTIQ youth, with a particular focus on assisting young homeless community members. Dylan launched the Australian Queer Student Network’s Ending Queer Youth Homelessness project in 2015, which supported educational institutions on a national scale to establish crisis accommodation facilities and enhance their emergency and welfare support systems for both LGBTIQ and non-LGBTIQ students.

Victoria Anthony: For her work in raising the visibility of trans and gender diverse people through her Transglamorecabaret night at the Colombian Hotel. Now in its second year, Transglamore provides a space for people in TGD communities to come together in a safe and supportive environment. Victoria has also become one of LGBTIQ Sydney’s most sought-after performers, entertainers and DJs, appearing in various community events in Sydney and NSW.

Alexander Lamarque: For his efforts in creating welcoming, supportive and inclusive environments for LGBTIQ people through his professional, volunteer and creative arts work. A well-known figure on the Sydney comedy scene as a part of Cleo and the Kweens and the monthly Kweens of Comedy show, Alexander is also the host of the internationally renowned Dungeons & Drag Queens podcast.

HIV HERO

John McAllister: For over 20 years of providing care and support as a clinical nurse consultant at St Vincent’s Hospital’s IBAC unit for people living with HIV and people who are at risk of HIV. As well as providing face-to-face and clinical care, John has work tirelessly in support of HIV prevention efforts, as well as in improving the health of people living with HIV including the publication of papers and contributing to research projects.

Elizabeth Griggs: For almost three decades of providing care and support for people living with HIV as a nurse, originally starting at the Albion Centre in Surry Hills. Since then, Elizabeth has worked in numerous community-based HIV services, including the Kirketon Road Centre and the Medically Supervised Injecting Centre, and currently works as a clinical nurse consultant at RPA Sexual Health Centre.

Sr. Margaret Mines: For her tireless work in supporting and caring for people living with HIV during the peak of the epidemic, from the late 1980s to early 1990s. At a time when very few religious bodies were reaching out to people living with HIV and their loved ones, Sr Margaret offered care and compassion to many patients who would later succumb to the virus. She also played a crucial role in establishing The Tree of Hope drop-in centre in Surry Hills in the mid-1990s.

Sylviane Vincent: For her almost two decades of dedication, passion and commitment to people living with HIV through her work and numerous roles at the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, including working as a Community Support Worker and later an Alcohol and Other Drugs Senior Caseworker.

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION

Metropolitan Community Church: For over 40 years of providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTIQ people of Christian backgrounds, as well as their friends, families and allies.

PFLAG: For decades of providing support, care and information to families and friends of LGBTIQ people. Over the years, PFLAG has become a beacon of strength and hope for many LGBTIQ people and their families.

The Pollys Club: For almost six decades of organising iconic events for LGBTIQ people in Sydney, raising thousands of dollars for various community projects, causes and charities throughout the years.

Trikone Australasia: For raising awareness of, and celebrating, queer people from South Asian backgrounds in Australia for over a decade through a series of community activities and social events.

MEDIA

Seb Starcevic: For his diverse portfolio of articles and columns published in a range of mainstream and LGBTI media outlets that puts LGBTIQ issues front and centre. More recently, Seb has worked tirelessly on an investigative series that shines a light on historical hate crimes affecting LGBTIQ communities in Victoria.

Lisa Pellegrino: For over ten years of work in radio and stage, much of it Darwin in the Northern Territory, with a strong focus on LGBTIQ people and stories. Currently with ABC Radio, Lisa continues to create spaces and provides a forum for city, regional, bush and remote LGBTIQ stories and experiences to be heard and shared with local LGBTIQ and wider communities.

Peter FitzSimons: For his courage, tenacity and leadership as a journalist, columnist and presenter, speaking out on key sporting issues affecting LGBTIQ people. Peter uses his substantial platform to advocate for greater inclusion and diversity within Australian sport and society, and continues to support projects and initiatives that stamp out homophobia and prejudice in sport.

Gary Nunn: For his extensive body of work shining a light on a diverse range of LGBTIQ issues in Australian and global media. Gary’s writings in recent months on popular outlets such as the BBC, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Guardian, ABC and 10Daily have helped draw mainstream attention on key issues affecting LGBTIQ communities such as equality, ageing and historical violence.

HEALTH & WELLBEING

Gregory Phillips: For 25 years of leadership in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health as an Associate Professor of Aboriginal Health and serving on several boards and committees, including chairing the Cathy Freeman Foundation and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and the Australian Medical Council’s Indigenous health strategy groups.

Dr Michelle Gutman-Jones: For her work as a community campaigner for trans and gender diverse health with Australian GPs, and being a trans ally in working on a campaign to increase the accessibility of healthcare to trans and gender diverse people across Australia.

Gary Driscoll: For over a decade of striving to improve the culture, understanding and awareness of the LGBTIQ community both within and external to Surf Life Saving Australia, through his involvement with Lifesavers with Pride.

Cristyn Davies: For internationally renowned work in gender and sexuality diverse child and adolescent health research in the Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, and The Children’s Hospital Westmead, and her passion for addressing health inequities in young LGBTIQ people on a global scale.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lisa Rose: For her pivotal role over seven years at Queer Screen, most recently as Festival Director, in ensuring the diversity of LGBTIQ communities are represented on screen at the Mardi Gras Film Festival and the Queer Screen Film Fest.

Mitchell Butel: For his decades-long work as an openly gay actor, singer, writer and director. Over the years, Mitchell has used his profile to advocate for equality, social justice and the wellbeing of people diverse sexualities and genders, and he has helped support and advance the careers of artists and performers, particularly those from the LGBTIQ community.

Queerstories: For bringing together people from all sections of the LGBTIQ community through storytelling and spoken word events, and providing an important platform for performance and self-expression, both in regional and metropolitan centres.

Dallas Webster: For raising the visibility of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ people through his drag alter-ego, Nova Gina, who was featured in the 2018 NITV documentary Black Divas and the ABC’s You Can’t Ask That.

BUSINESS

Belloccio Restaurant: For creating a popular gay-owned and operated diner on Oxford Street. Since its establishment in 2013, Belloccio Restaurant has supported a broad range of LGBTIQ charities, and it has also showcased many local performers, providing a platform for established artists and nurturing emerging talent.

Timothy Jackson, Timber Productions: For his work in providing outlets and inclusive events for LGBTIQ people to come together in Newcastle. Through Timber Productions, Timothy has delivered a range of initiatives and opportunities for LGBTIQ artists and communities in the Hunter region to come together and celebrate.

Jonny Bastin, Bear Bar: For establishing the successful Bear Bar, a space that welcomes all members of the community. A popular destination on Oxford Street, Bear Bar offers a diverse social and community-focused calendar. Through its various event and initiatives, Jonny and Bear Bar has raised funds for local charities and community organisations.

Daniel Berger, Wyd: For launching the online start-up, Wyd, a social app designed to help people get involved and stay connected with their local communities. Wyd features a range of listings and events, including social opportunities for LGBTIQ people.

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS

The finalists/recipient of The Cayte Latta Memorial Award for Visual Arts is selected by an independent expert panel. Finalists for the visual arts category will be announced by Friday 6 September.