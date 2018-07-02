—

LGBTI health organisation ACON has launched a new training website for health professionals and organisations to improve their inclusion practices to better serve LGBTI clients, customers, and staff.

ACON Pride Training (formerly ACON Training and Consulting) offers training programs and packages for health services and organisation in mental health, domestic and family violence, aged care, social work, alcohol and other drug support, and sexual and reproductive health.

“We know that when LGBTI individuals access some mainstream services, they can encounter roadblocks that may prevent them from getting appropriate care and support, and this can result in poor health outcomes,” said ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill.

“ACON Pride Training will assist health professionals and organisations in the areas of LGBTI awareness and inclusion.”

ACON Pride Training’s multi-tiered packages feature a variety of activities, media and training resources to engage with participants through in-person, eLearning or webinar training options.

Programs are highly interactive with emphasis on practical skills development, application to own practice, and peer-driven stories.

“ACON Pride Training delivers customised training programs for organisations that would like to provide a more inclusive service to their clientele,” Parkhill said.

“Through learning about the lived experience of LGBTI Australians, participants can develop a deeper understanding of LGBTI communities, and gain better insight into sexual orientation, sex, body characteristics, gender and gender expression.

“It is important service providers are invested in the wellbeing of all clients and consumers ensuring they are delivering inclusive and culturally appropriate services.

“It is about providing access, meeting duty of care and effectively addressing LGBTI health needs to provide a positive experience for all clients.”

ACON Pride Training will assist health workers and organisations to increase their capacity in meeting the needs of LGBTI clients and employees.

Four programs are currently available: eLearning module LGBTI Inclusive Practice for Aged Care Sector; and in-person sessions Rainbow Buzz – Inclusive Practice for Alcohol and/or Other Drug Support Workers; LGBTI Awareness; and Understanding LGBTIQ Relationships and Abuse.

More eLearning modules and content including specific training for disability, mental health and suicide prevention for general practitioners will be starting from August.

Discounts are available for groups of five learners or more, as well as an introductory discount of 20 per cent off throughout July.

Visit the website for more information.

ACON Pride Training is the latest addition to ACON’s suite of inclusion initiatives, which includes Pride Inclusion Programs—incorporating Pride in Diversity, Pride in Sport and Pride in Health + Wellbeing—and The Welcome Here project.

“It is our experience that organisational cultural change is best achieved when there is an organisation-wide holistic commitment to change that supports a shared vision of inclusion,” said Parkhill.

“ACON is recognised as one of Australia’s leading LGBTI organisations, having been born from, and deeply connected to, our communities for over three decades.

“We have over 30 years of in-depth expertise in LGBTI health and our trainers are LGBTI community connected, sharing lived and professional experience.”