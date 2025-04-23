Allegra Spender Launches Grindr Campaign

Independent MP for Wentworth Allegra Spender has launched a campaign on Grindr to connect with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Campaigning is about meeting people where they are,” Spender said.

“I know just how much our community relies on the app to communicate, make friends, find love – or just hook up. The ads are a bit of fun, but the message is much more serious. I will always stand up for our community’s rights, safety, and freedom – no matter who’s in government.

“Wentworth deserves a representative who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the community.”

Spender says that over the next term, she’s dedicated to ending religious discrimination in schools, strengthening hate speech laws to better protect LGBTQIA+ people, and to supporting essential services such as mental health, legal aid, and gender-affirming care.

She has a history of advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights, having campaigned to include LGBTQIA+ Australians in the census, and claims her electorate of Wentworth has one of the highest populations of LGBTQIA+ people in the country.

She is also one of more than 120 candidates to have signed the Trans Justice Pledge, which outlines commitments needed to support trans and gender diverse people.

“As an Independent, I won’t engage in culture wars,” Spender said. “I’m focused on real outcomes for real people. Wentworth is a place where everyone is welcome and everyone has a voice.”

Rise in unorthodox campaign tactics

Spender isn’t the first MP to go a little rogue in her attempts to connect to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Federal member for Brisbane, Stephen Bates, launched an OnlyFans account last week, saying he wants to raise awareness for PrEP and PEP availability, and campaign for an LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Commissioner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Bates (@batesforbrisbane)

Bates also used Grindr in the 2022 federal election, with the slogans “you always come first with the Greens” and “Stephen Bates on top this election”.

“Ending HIV is too important to fly under the radar,” the Greens MP said when he launched his OnlyFans account.

“I campaign on OnlyFans and Grindr because it gets attention. Sometimes you have to make a splash to make people pay attention to the things that matter.”