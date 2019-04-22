—

A star AFL player’s secret fondness for wearing women’s clothes is explored in The Guild Theatre’s new production of David Williamson’s Managing Carmen.

Williamson’s comedy returns to the sporting world of his satirical hit The Club, centring on young, handsome AFL star Brent (Russell Godwin).

When Brent struggles in front of the camera for his numerous endorsement deals, his ruthless, abrasive manager Rohan (David Hines) brings in sports psychologist Jessica (Donna Randall) to ‘unlock’ Brent so he can take advantage of the lucrative advertising opportunities.

Jessica discovers that, behind closed doors, Brent moonlights as Carmen; a secret that could derail Brent’s exploding career. At the same time it could put an end to his fraught relationship with trophy girlfriend Clara (Caitlin Gleeson) and provide ammunition for the notorious sports journalist Max (Chad Smith).

Directed by Chris Searle, Managing Carmen will run from May 17 to June 8 at The Guild Theatre in Rockdale. To book tickets, call (02) 9520 7364 (Mon, Wed, Fri 10am – 4pm) or book online at www.guildtheatre.com.au.