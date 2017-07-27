—

ANGRY high schoolers and other protesters will rally against the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) in Sydney tomorrow evening.

Local campaign group Community Action Against Homophobia (CAAH) has organised the rally against the ACL, which it called “one of the most outspoken and persistent hate groups against any and all LGBTI rights”.

The ACL are hosting an event called “Gender Theory: Casualties and Consequences”, which argues that programs like Safe Schools are “brainwashing” young people into being transgender.

CAAH said the community is outraged by the continued attacks on young LGBTI people, with the views of the ACL representing “the extreme fringe of a harmful and reactionary conservative right”.

“The point of this event is to spread lies, hatred and fear about transgender youth,” said Cat Rose, co-convener of CAAH.

“The Safe Schools program teaches kids to celebrate their gender and sexual diversity, and literally saves lives. The ACL can’t stand young people feeling good about themselves, they would prefer self-harm and suicide to continue.”

High schoolers have become a sizeable presence at all LGBTI protests, from marriage equality to Safe Schools.

“Young people are increasingly confident to come out as gay or trans, and that’s a good thing,” said CAAH activist April Holcombe.

“It means a generation that has no truck with LGBTI oppression, who are more willing to take to the streets to challenge it. That’s why we won’t let the ACL go unchallenged.”

The protest will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday July 28, meeting at 57–61 Mountain Street in Ultimo.