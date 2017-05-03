—

THE Aurora Ball has completely sold out in less than two weeks, cementing the annual event as Sydney’s premier LGBTI fundraiser.

This year’s gala evening, a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, will be hosted in the grand ballroom of the newly built Sydney International Convention Centre on Saturday June 24.

Tickets went on sale less than two weeks ago and were completely exhausted on Monday evening, Aurora Group chair Alison King confirmed.

“We are so thrilled with the overwhelming community interest and support for the Aurora Ball in this, our eighteenth year,” King said.

Those who missed out on tickets can join the Aurora Ball wait list to be kept up to date on any seats that become available.

Community feedback about this year’s theme and the new home of the Aurora Ball has been extremely positive, King said.

“The Aurora Ball remains one of the most in-demand events on Sydney’s very competitive events calendar and we can’t wait to celebrate with our supporters on June 24,” she said.

The Aurora Ball raises vital funds for a range of LGBTI groups, giving back to the community through events of celebration.

“We’re excited to help as many worthy LGBTI community organisations through our Aurora Ball funded grant program,” said King.

Announcements about this year’s entertainment program will be made in coming weeks, with a slate of spectacular performers expected.

“For those who’ve secured tickets, we have some surprises up our sleeves—or rather, in our Mad Hats—that we’ll be announcing shortly, so stay tuned,” King said.

