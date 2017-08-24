—

A country post office in New South Wales has been ordered to remove its rainbow flag.

Amidst the national debate over marriage equality, post office licensee David Wilson raised the rainbow flag at the Cobargo post office on Wednesday but was almost immediately told to take it down, ABC News has reported.

“We believe we are a well-respected and accepted part of the community in Cobargo and it’s important that we’re a little bit more visible at this time,” Wilson said.

“People realise when people take this vote of yes or no, it’s not just a whimsical two-second opinion poll, for people like us it’s our life, it’s our future.

“My partner of nine years, [it means] whether we can get married or not.

“We work there together in the post office. We’ve never had any issues in Cobargo, it’s a very accepting and lovely town.”

In a statement, Australia Post said, “While we acknowledge that our employees and other representatives are entitled to their individual views, as a government business enterprise Australia Post needs to ensure its post offices and other facilities are not used for making statements on political issues.”

The flag is now flying on private property next to the Cobargo post office.

Voters have only today to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.