Australia’s First Transgender Housing Co-Op Receives Funding Boost

Australia’s first dedicated housing project for transgender women is one step closer to reality this week, after another boost of government support.

In 2024, the City of Sydney sold seven, majorly discounted terrace houses in Darlinghurst to community housing provider Common Equity New South Wales, which has partnered with All Nations Housing Co-operative to create inner-city properties for women within the “highly at-risk” group.

All Nations Housing Co-operative is a small, volunteer-based and trans-owned co-operative that formed 14 years ago with the vision to create safe, secure and culturally diverse housing for members of the transgender community.

Co-founder and spokesperson for the co-op, Chantell Martin, said that the acquisition of the properties reflected the real change that could take place when the housing sector listened to the voices of those most affected by housing insecurity.

“This is a huge milestone for All Nations,” she said. “Achieving secure, affordable housing is life-saving for our community. Our story shows that community-led housing, grounded in lived experience and built on strong partnerships, can break new ground.”

Housing key issue for transgender community

Homes NSW has allocated $2.4M toward the refurbishment of the properties, with additional $1.8M awarded from the Federal Government’s Social Housing Accelerator Funds program.

“We are so gratified that Government, at all levels, heard us and understood the need for this group of trans people,” said Common Equity NSW CEO Nick Sabel.

“We have been working with All Nations Co-operative for over 10 years and can finally partner with them and get them housed. The Co-operative Housing model brings a range of benefits that extend beyond regular social housing: better health and wellbeing outcomes and reduced isolation, to name a few.”

Transgender people are particularly vulnerable to homelessness and housing insecurity, with studies showing that trans women are more prone to experiencing harassment and violence as well as discrimination in securing employment and long-term housing.

They often face isolation from family and the broader community when they transition.

“Access to secure housing is a fundamental right and this project will provide a safe and supportive environment for transgender women where they can thrive. This is exactly the kind of outcome we want to see from our partnerships with community housing providers,” said Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Rose Jackson.