Graffiti calling on people to “bash a gay today” was found in Alexandria over the weekend, mirroring similar graffiti also found in Alexandria during the marriage equality postal survey last year.

Witnesses Laura Hunter and April Long were reportedly walking through Alexandria on Sunday when they saw an older man crouched and spray painting the wall, according to news.com.au.

The pair confronted the alleged painter when they saw the words “bash a gay today”.

Hunter then took several photos as the man pulled a hat down over his eyes and walked away. She told AAP the man said he had been “robbed by a gay man once”.

The homophobic and violent message bears a striking resemblance to graffiti found in the same inner Sydney suburb last year by a newlywed gay couple during the postal survey.

Scott McKeown and Bryce Kerr were driving through Alexandria in August 2017 when they saw the words “bash a gay today” spray painted on a building.

“We hadn’t seen crap like that for years until this bullshit so-called postal survey,” Kerr told the Star Observer at the time.

The neighbouring suburb of Erskineville was home to the beloved George Michael mural, which was pelted with eggs and graffitied with slurs during the postal survey period.

The man who vandalised the mural with black paint, Ben Gittany, was sentenced to 300 hours of community service and handed a $14,000 fine last month.

The NSW Police are currently investigating the graffiti in Alexandria and have encouraged anyone with more information to come forward.