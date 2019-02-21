—

In this month’s Bear Essentials column, Harbour City Bears President Daniel Marshall fills us in on the group’s plans for Mardi Gras 2019.

* * *

What are the bears doing this Mardi Gras?

Well, the Harbour City Bears have 15 furry events for you at their 23rd Bear Essentials festival – HOMO BEARECTUS – held during Mardi Gras 2019.

To start off the week, we have a great first weekend: Friday Bears at Kinselas is our opening party on February 22, and we will have Kinselas decked out in the best caveman couture.

We’ll also give everyone a rundown on what to expect for the upcoming season.

Following on from that on Saturday February 23, we have Bearaoke with Shanobear at the Oxford Hotel’s Polo Lounge, and on Sunday February 24 we will host our fabulous furry caveman costume party at the Bank Hotel.

Early in the week we have a beach day, movie night, our yearly meet and greet, and monthly Press Paws events.

But our biggest night will undoubtedly be our Underbear party on Wednesday Feb 27 at ARQ Nightclub, an end of the world themed underwear party.

Fire or ice? Either way, the music will be fabulous. You can get pre-wristbanded either at Kinselas or at Bear Bar in advance, to get some courage before getting down to the bare necessities.

Finally to round out the week we have a Harbour Cruise hosted by Planet Dwellers, a sauna night at 357, and our huge Wet Furr pool party on Friday March 1.

After the pool, head over to Kinselas for Friday Bears or to Universal for our Bear Pit party: Dance Under the Aurora.

All of the information is available at www.bearessentials.com.au so have a look and come join us for some fun.