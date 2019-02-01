An intimate cabaret concert is heading to the City Recital Hall this Mardi Gras that will celebrate the soulful, masculine underbelly of Stephen Sondheim’s work.
Boys of Sondheim is a five man cabaret that takes some of Sondheim’s greatest hits and explores them in the context of same-sex relationships.
Credited with an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom, Sondheim’s sweeping repertoire expresses the ache of the metropolitan man; his disappointments, his loves, and his secrets.
Boys of Sondheim will take place on Friday 22 February at 8pm at the City Recital Hall.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit: www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/boys-of-sondheim.
