—

MARRICKVILLE Town Hall is set to be transformed into a festival for women and breast health as part of Mardi Gras, in an effort to increase visibility for queer women in Australia.

For one day, the space will be renamed Welcome to Breastiville in support of LGBTI health organisation ACON’s #TalkTouchTest campaign.

The breast cancer awareness campaign will be promoted throughout the event and the BreastScreen NSW van will be onsite so that anyone aged 50 and over can access free mammograms.

During the day, the program will also offer stalls, community groups, creative groups, photography and drumming workshops, food, and special performances by the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir and the Older Women’s Choir.

As the sun goes down an all-star event MC’d by Denise Hanlon will also see swing dancing, performances from burlesque performers, the Bad Bitch Choir and headline act Bluehouse.

Deputy Chief Executive Karen Price said despite having unique risk factors for breast cancer, queer women aren’t visible in breast awareness campaigns.

“LGBTIQ women have different experiences, lifestyle, and other factors that make this a priority group for breast screening and cancer prevention messaging,” she said.

“We need to raise awareness within this group of women and encourage all LGBTIQ women, regardless of age, to make breast health checks a lifelong habit.

“We’re asking women from the LGBTIQ community to come together, to be visible, and to support each other to improve our health and resilience.”

Screening and Prevention Director at the Cancer Institute of NSW, Sarah McGill, said the team’s partnership with ACON will guarantee that Welcome to Breastiville will be a positive and inclusive event for LGBTIQ women.

“Early detection of breast cancer is really important,” she said.

“To achieve our goals, we need to reach all women in NSW with health messages – that’s why we are proud to be partnering with ACON.

“Welcome to Breastiville helps us deliver our message in a community environment during Mardi Gras, and it’s just wonderful to be the major sponsor for this event.”

Welcome to Breastiville will be at Marrickville Town Hall on Saturday 25 February. The event will run from 10am to midnight. For more information click here.