While camp classic Priscilla, Queen of the Desert sashayed into theatres almost 25 years ago, the spirit of the film is being kept well and truly alive in Broken Hill.

The outback town, which features in the original film, now hosts an annual three-day festival celebrating drag, glitter, and Australia’s LGBTI community in all its glory.

“Every year we get comments from people who travel out saying that all the locals have been so friendly and that they’ve had amazing conversations with them,” she says.

“And the locals always say what a fantastic and colourful crowd the visitors are, so I think it encourages everyone to really meet people.”

Hosts Philmah Bocks and Art Simone will headline this year’s Broken Heel festival alongside a bevy of performers including Karen from Finance, Polly Filla, and Dolly Diamond.

LaRovere says watching drag queens recreate key numbers from the film as part of a big Priscilla production is one of her festival highlights every year.

“There’s nothing quite like it, it adds to the whole environment,” she says.

“And we have such lovely skies, so it’s a treat to see.”

The NSW TrainLink Silver City Stiletto train will again be taking festival-goers from Sydney to Broken Hill, for those who opt to travel in style.

While the service sold out in four days, interested travellers can put their names down in the event a carriage is added or seats become available.

Alternatively, Planetdwellers are hosting a bus tour from Sydney to Broken Hill that will kick off with drag stars cheering the group off from their Oxford Street shop with glasses of bubbles.

The bus will then travel through communities in the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Mudgee, and Cobar.

And for those living in Adelaide, Buses-R-Us have built one of the most original and exciting tour itineraries ever.

Riding the ‘Queen of Adelaide’, travellers will receive a full three-day pass to the festival, as well as accommodation.

Over the three days, visitors will get the chance to soak up all that the outback town and its surroundings have to offer, from the Living Desert Sanctuary and Silverton to the infamous Palace Hotel.

And of course, the annual street parade will be a spectacle, with drag queens and colourful community characters alike.

LaRovere says the festival highlights the fact that members of the LGBTI community are everywhere.

“It’s not just in the inner-cities that people feel they can celebrate being LGBTI,” she says.

“We’re very proud that people can feel safe in the country.”

Broken Heel Festival runs from September 7 – 9, 2018. For more information visit: www.bhfestival.com.