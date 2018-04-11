—

A former Newcastle cab driver is facing possible contempt charges in the New South Wales Supreme Court after more than a decade of hateful rants and failure to comply with legal orders.

John Sunol allegedly subjected cab passengers to his diatribes against against gay people, the Sydney Mardi Gras, and Muslims, as well as posting inflammatory and discriminatory comments online, according to The Newcastle Herald.

In 2014 he lost an appeal to have his cab licence reinstated, after losing it over 17 complaints, including that he made “inflammatory comments” to passengers about gay people and religion.

Sunol has had complaints and findings against him by the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal over his conduct as a driver and a blogger.

He is now facing possible contempt action, potentially leading to jail time, after consistently failing to comply with the tribunal’s orders and making “contemptible” and “abhorrent” allegations against a tribunal member on his blog.

Comments that Sunol made on his blog in recent years included sentiments such as “Gay marriage equality makes it even more easier [sic] for paedophiles to gain access to their child victims” and “Rape little boys, this is same sex marriage”.

In one post, he wrote that he was “speaking out because… the homo-nazis and femi-nazis are taking away our right to speak against them.”

LGBTI rights activist Garry Burns took Sunol to the tribunal over his blog, saying that the comments breached the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

The tribunal agreed that Sunol was engaged in abusive vilification against gay people.

Sunol removed the comments from his blog only to later republish them.

He also failed to honour apologies made to the tribunal or to pay penalties that had been ordered.

Judge Francis Marks rejected Sunol’s claim that somebody else had written the homophobic blog entries.

“It appears to me, on my own view, that Mr Sunol has conducted himself in a manner which is capable of constituting contempt of this tribunal,” he said yesterday.

Sunol will appear before the tribunal next month to show cause why he should not be referred to the Supreme Court for contempt.

He is also to appear before the Newcastle Local Court over allegedly breaching a bond by continuing to publish comments naming and slandering Burns.