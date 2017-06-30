—

ERSKINEVILLE’S vibrant village is now home to the final release of Casa Residences, set to make the most of this burgeoning spot in Sydney’s inner city.

Casa Residences comprises of luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments in a myriad of layouts, plus a limited number of grand four bedroom Torrens titled terrace homes.

Designed by award winning architects Bates Smart, these quality residences have been meticulously crafted with finishes, materials, and design details intelligently selected.

Open plan living areas deliver abundant space, with colour palettes that are neutral and soothing, including French oak timber flooring for natural warmth.

Large glass doors open out onto balconies, where there’s room for outdoor relaxing, entertaining, and enjoying the views of Erskineville’s leafy streets.

And beyond the apartments, Casa Residences are interlaced with generous central gardens and private breakout areas, making it easy to grab some fresh air, meet up with friends and neighbours, or to grab some alone time.

Great news for both homeowners and investors alike, right now only a 5% deposit is required to secure one of these premium apartments. Flexible settlements options are available, with an expected late 2018 settlement.

