The City of Sydney’s annual NAIDOC in the City event is being held in North Hyde Park this Saturday from 11am to 3pm at the corner of Elizabeth and Park streets, Sydney.

The event is a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and is the culmination of NAIDOC week in Sydney.

The free festival features Indigenous music, food and art in the heart of the city and is open to everyone.

Everyone is welcome to take in live performances, join in the dance circle, taste treats from the earth oven or visit the marketplace for local art, craft and produce. There is also a kids’ zone and sports clinics.

This year’s national NAIDOC Week theme is ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let’s work together for a shared future’ and reflects the three key elements set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Enjoy live music and dance performances on the main stage by hip-hop duo Nooky and Kobie Dee, Indigenous electro-pop group The Merindas, guitar virtuoso Chris Tamwoy, Muggera dancers and singer-songwriter Alice Skye For the first time at NAIDOC in the City, a healing space will be created to promote self- care and creative expression The giant earth oven will be fired up, offering a delicious feast for everyone

Indigenous LGBTI group First Nations Rainbow also have two events coming up later this month.

First Nations Rainbow’s NAIDOC Week Event night is being held at the Colombian Hotel on Saturday, July 27 from 7pm to 11pm.

The event will be MCed by Daniel McDonald and will feature performances by Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and Tyra Bankstown. Entry is free and there will be finger food available. The event is wheelchair accessible and will be Auslan interpreted.

They’re also holding a Community BBQ in Redfern Park from midday on Sunday July 21. If there is wet weather an alternative venue will be announced.

Organisers say “come along for a feed and a chat and learn about First Nations Rainbow!”