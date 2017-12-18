—

After a bumper year of community fundraising, The Aurora Group has spread some welcome Christmas cheer amongst LGBTI community groups, announcing $65k of new funding across seven grass-roots LGBTIQ community projects for 2018.

This funding is in addition to the key annual funding grants that The Aurora Group provides to youth services provider Twenty10, and the NSW Gay and Lesbian Counselling Service (GLSC).

According to Alison King, Chair of the Aurora Group, “This year’s grant recipients represent a broad cross-section of the LGBTIQ community – we are supporting domestic violence services, aged care services, young people, people with a disability, transgender women, and creative projects,”.

“It was a tough job choosing just seven organisations to fund. There is so much incredible work being done by our LGBTIQ community that is worthy of support”, she explained.

Grant recipients for 2018 include The Women and Girls Emergency Centre, Bolton Clarke aged care services, Bellingen Neighbourhood Centre, Outstanding LGBTIQ Short Story Competition, Dress for Success Sydney, and Northcott Innovations.

Projects included in the 2018 funding round include support services for LBQ women experiencing violence in Sydney, and a new handbook for NSW aged care services providers to help them implement best practice care for LGBTIQ people.