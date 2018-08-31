If you’re a same-sex couple, rainbow family, or by yourself and looking for a new home away from the city, one of three stunning properties in Jamberoo might be the perfect location.
The small New South Wales village is a short drive from the beautiful Kiama beaches and Berry, and the best south coast restaurants and wineries.
The three gorgeous properties—being sold by Iconic Living—are all surrounded by stunning views and rolling hills.
Each property has a luxury fit out, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a two-car garage.
The cute village of Jamberoo and the serenity of the location will ensure you’ve finally found your home.
All three stunning choices are under $800,000, and available to move into immediately.
For more information, contact Maurice from Iconic Living on 0412 029 131, or visit: www.iconicliving.net.au/jamberoo.
