After a knockout Mardi Gras 40th anniversary last year, Colour The Streets returns to Barangaroo with a colourful program of events to celebrate this year’s festival.

So drop everything and mark February 16 to March 3 in your calendars, as things are about to get glitzy here at The Streets and you are invited.

Embracing the official ‘Fearless’ theme of the year, we bring a curated events series and art installations designed to remind that it’s time to tame our fears, take risks, be strong, courageous, and be proud.

The best part – there will be plenty of opportunities for self-expression: channel your inner Cher and join in for a night of singalongs and uncontrollable laughs at the one and only Sydney’s alfresco Bingay, get your diva look on with some glitter, rainbow highlights and Viva Glam lipstick, or snag a bean bag and immerse your senses at this year’s Live 4 Love three-storey art installation.

Matthew Aberline and Maurice Goldberg (Goldberg Aberline Studio – GAS), known for their diverse public art that brings joy to our cities, have created a large scale Live 4 Love artwork for Exchange Place, a re-creation of their Taylor Square artwork that launched last year in celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Mardi Gras.

Live 4 Love is a celebration of love. Of all types of love. Gay, straight, bisexual, young love, old love, brief love, long love.

It is inclusive and has been created to lift the sometimes separate spirits of Sydney souls and bring them together to laugh and smile and be reminded of love’s power.

Featuring symbols such as the pink triangle for repression, butterfly for freedom, heart for love, gender diversity symbol and AIDS ribbon for adversity, this artwork will be immersive with elements of light and floor decals to bring an additional dimension to the artwork.

Fear not, your sensory journey doesn’t have to end there. The Streets food collective will make sure you ingest and imbibe all colours of the rainbow with their themed menus, too-pretty-to-eat desserts and radiant cocktails.

For those who’ve ticked all the boxes on the munching and sipping agenda, and looking for ways to support the LGBTQI community, we have limited edition branded pins we’ll be selling across the precinct with 100 per cent of funds going to support ACON’s health programs.

Find out more: thestreetsofbarangaroo.com/see-do/colour-the-streets