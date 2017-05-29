—

THE Wagga United soccer club has welcomed its first trans player, amid some controversy.

The team and opponents have treated Holly Conroy with respect and inclusion, The Daily Advertiser reported.

“Holly’s just fitted in so well, she’s become part of the family,” said Wagga United captain Jes Smith.

“It’s no different to any other player. Even if I was playing against her, I wouldn’t think any differently, and I haven’t heard anything from other teams, no one’s really said anything.”

Some members of the community have reportedly voiced their opposition to Conroy playing for the women’s club, with an offensive comment having to be removed from the Advertiser’s website last week.

The paper came under fire for running a poll alongside its coverage of Conroy joining the club, asking: “do you find it concerning that Holly is allowed to play women’s soccer?”

Conroy told SBS she would have preferred the question not be asked.

“All the people on my team said the same thing,” she said. “They were like: I love the story, but I can’t believe they have a poll.”

Conroy compared the poll to the government’s proposed marriage equality plebiscite—putting LGBTI rights up for public debate.

The poll has since been removed, but Conroy said editors initially refused.

“The poll was never intended to cause any offence,” said a spokesperson.

“The Daily Advertiser has a proud history of reporting on gender issues fairly and sensitively.”