Burradise Festival at Culburra Beach is the celebration of a coastal surf village just two hours from Sydney.

The weekend will feature reggae, blues, and rock music, handmade markets, a multicultural food fair, and a special high tea for mums.

The festival will include The Culburra Beach Bash Surf Tournament, cultural tours, and the launch of the new skate recreational park, all on Mother’s Day weekend.

Home town of surf champs Tyler, Owen, and Mikey Wright, Culburra Beach has two surf beaches, Crookhaven River, Lake Wollumboola, Curleys Bay, and lots of beautiful holiday homes to relax in.

Treat the family to a special escape in a slice of Burradise.

The music is the star of the festival, with Friday and Saturday night pumping out world music including West African grooves, blues, roots reggae, and Spanish fusion.

The full program has been announced with Moussa and Wassado straight from WOMAD festival headlining Saturday night along with NZ Dub group SUB-TRIBE.

Friday night features Folk duo Hat Fitz and Cara, and much more. Each night offers six hours of tunes with cool outdoor food market vibes.

Tickets for the two nights cost $60, while Friday night is $30 and Saturday is $40, plus full days of free music on the outdoor stage.

The Culburra Beach Surf Bash Tournament is going to rock Warrain Beach on Saturday and Sunday, with a Men’s Open Competition with $2000 first prize on offer, as well as an under 18 years competition.

Enter via live heats for $60 as this competition is open to national surfers and run by the local Culburra Beach Boardriders Club.

“Culburra Beach is our piece of Burradise on the South Coast and we are putting on an exciting festival that celebrates and promotes local art, music, culture and community,” said Alex McNeilly, chair of the Love Culburra Beach Festival Board.

“We also have the second year of the Culburra Beach Surf Bash Tournament, so there is definitely something for everyone!

“It’s the perfect place to bring your mum, with plenty of free day time activities and two nights packed with stellar live music and cool coastal tunes.”

This year’s festival, May 11 to 13, will host the official opening of the new state-of-the-art skate park at Curley’s Bay.

This project has been fully led by the community, and the celebrations for the opening include skate competitions, music, build your own deck workshops and skateboard giveaways on Saturday 12 May from 10am – 2pm.

As a special treat for mums, browse 40 markets on Saturday 12 May with a homemade, handmade sustainable feel with local traders, makers and produce, plus sustainability workshops on offer.

There will be acoustic music and heaps for the kids with a jumping castle, face painting and drumming workshops.

The CookaBurra Bake Off will bring the best bakers out the kitchens, offering a smorgasbord of Mother’s Day delights, along with a high tea for mum.

Bring a blanket and hang out, all in close proximity to arts and culture exhibitions, themed ‘The Tracks of Burradise’ in the Banksia Room.

Check out the festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.