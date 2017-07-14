—

A GROUP of around 100 protestors has demonstrated outside the Daily Telegraph office in Sydney over the paper’s controversial infographic that appeared to show LGBTI identity as a health problem.

The story, published earlier this week, included a number of statistics on young people’s health issues along with the tagline “Young Aussies only themselves to blame”. One of the “health” issues illustrated, alongside obesity, alcohol and drug use, was same-sex attraction.

The protestors outside the News Corp headquarters on Holt Street in Surry Hills wore rainbow flags and chalked a large rainbow on the ground, Pedestrian.tv has reported.

News Corp reportedly sent an email to its employees about the protest, saying, “As a company, we respect the right to freedom of speech and an individual’s right to express their views publicly. We will monitor the protest and ask that in the meantime, you continue to go about your business as usual.”

Daily Telegraph editor Christopher Dore made a statement about the infographic, arguing that it had been misinterpreted.

“It is a statistical picture of young people’s lives, from where they live to how they live,” he said.

“Unfortunately the presentation of the story has been misinterpreted.

“The story in no way suggests, or intends to suggest, that same-sex relationships are unhealthy.”

The piece has caused a backlash from the LGBTI community.

A petition calling for an apology from the newspaper has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

Social media users have voiced their outrage at the message.

“The most unhealthy thing is being a big ol’ queer I guess. Thx @dailytelegraph,” tweeted one person.

“This isn’t journalism, it’s hate speech,” wrote social change group GetUp.

is it just because @dailytelegraph has so normalized its bigotry and social contempt that this seems to have not made waves? pic.twitter.com/7sd895XkAy — Jonathan Green (@GreenJ) July 12, 2017

Visitors at Holt St! (The Daily Tele's graphic yesterday was not a universal hit) pic.twitter.com/IwCjfaYgRZ — James Jeffrey (@James_Jeffrey) July 13, 2017

daily tele: being gay is unhealthy

me: pic.twitter.com/RixoXYcJom — Jack Crane (@jackcrane) July 12, 2017

i live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take le drug, but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer i guess. thx @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/ZwlisMKASK — chloe sargeant (@chlosarge) July 12, 2017

Quick note to all staff at @dailytelegraph: this isn't journalism, it's hate speech pic.twitter.com/yCGld4NiXm — GetUp! (@GetUp) July 12, 2017