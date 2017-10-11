—

Sydney is being treated to the 100th performance of a dance masterpiece.

The multi–award winning 2 One Another by Rafael Bonachela is now playing at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay.

Since its 2012 premiere, the performance has left critics and audiences speechless and must be experienced to be believed.

Crackling with exultant power and intricate physical conversation, a pulsing pixelated backdrop, baroque-meets-electronica soundtrack and fragments of poetry, 2 One Another is a bright hour of irrefutable sensuality, delivering a visceral charge that has rocked audiences around the world.

2 One Another is an exciting collaboration between Sydney Dance Company artistic director and choreographer Rafael Bonachela, set and costume designer Tony Assness and composer/music director Nick Wales, with poetry by Samuel Webster.

The result is an exultant and moving study of human interaction and relationships, 2 One Another explores the couple (2), the individual (One), and the group (Another), in “a performance of astonishing stamina and physicality” (Limelight).

The performance is set against a stunning digital backdrop of motion design and animation, featuring an exceptional soundtrack—seamlessly encompassing Baroque and electronica—shot through with fragments of poetry.

The striking 2 One Another campaign artwork is an expression of the interplay between human physicality and technology inspired by the performance. 360º photography captured from the perspective of both dancers has been 3D-sculpted and art worked to capture moments of tension in stills and video.

The final performances of 2 One Another are this week. More information and tickets are available here: www.sydneydancecompany.com.