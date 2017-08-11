—

BOBBY Goldsmith Foundation is holding its final annual Bake Off in Sydney next month.

BGF Bake Off is a colourful, community-focused event, where professional and amateur bakers can enter their baked delights in six categories: best cake, best decorated, best professional creation, tart and pies, preserves and fete baking.

The fun-filled afternoon culminates in an auction where the winning cakes are auctioned off, along with some amazing donated prizes.

The first BGF Bake Off was held in 1987. This year is the 30th and final BGF Bake Off. This year’s theme is ‘Throwback to the 80s’, acknowledging the event’s heritage.

The Bake Off will be held on Sunday September 10, upstairs at The Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills.

Head Judge Claire de Lune is back, brandishing spatulas with Lauren “Queen of Sweets” Eldridge and celebrity judge Christina Batista. Joining them is special guest judge Mark Olive.

Aunty Mavis, Joyce Mange and the hilarious Adam Richards will be hosting the afternoon with lots of laughs and some quirky performances. Guests will be entertained with 80s hits from DJ Mark Alsop.

During the afternoon guests, can take a spin on the chocolate wheel, buy tickets in the raffle, enter the lolly guessing competition or get in the groove by entering the best 80s dress-up competition—all with fabulous prizes up for grabs. On sale will be delicious cupcakes courtesy of the renowned Black Velvet of Darlinghurst.

“This year we’re hoping to make our final Bake Off our best year ever and a huge fundraising success. Community events like this enable BGF to fund ongoing services and programs to our diverse client base,” said Nick Lawson, CEO of Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has generously donated their time, in-kind support and goodwill. In particular I’d like to thank our event sponsor aussieBum for their amazing support as well as media partners Star Observer and DNA Magazine. I’d also like to thank the Beresford Hotel for their ongoing support and for providing the venue, and to Mark Barrett and the team at Yakkazoo for their creative input.”

Get along by purchasing tickets or registering a cake online. Cake registrations close at 2 pm on Wednesday September 6.