TROUGH organiser Benjamin Smith is “speechless” after early release tickets for the Mardi Gras edition of the infamous Sydney party sold out in two minutes.

“We are genuinely completely blown away by the positive response from everyone,” he told the Star Observer.

“This will undoubtedly be our biggest event to date.”

The event is moving from its original home at Oxford Art Factory to the Metro Theatre, which will double the party’s capacity.

“The Metro is a big space so with the change of venue comes a visual spectacular to watch,” Smith revealed.

“We’re going to be serving up an enormous multimedia/video projection, exhibitionist performance/visual art/laser lighting spectacular that will blow minds.”

General release tickets will be released at 9am on Wednesday, December 14 on the Ticketek website. Final release tickets will go on sale immediately after they have sold out.

Last year’s Mardi Gras Trough party sold out, and judging from the popularity of the early release tickets, this year’s party will be just as popular.

The Trough parties were started in Melbourne in 2005 and have since become some of the most popular events in the LGBTI calendar.