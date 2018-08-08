—

Each month we’ll take a trip into the woods to catch up with our community’s bears and their admirers. This month Daniel Marshall from the Harbour City Bears explores how to ease your way into the bear community.

* * *

Meeting new people can be a daunting task, particularly if there are a lot of people around.

It’s important to ease your way into the bear community, to ensure you’re not overwhelmed and can make a few friends to help you find your way.

We have two small fun and friendly monthly events, which you can come along to as a means to get your foot in the door, so to speak.

Our first event is Press Paws, which has been running for more than seven years.

It’s a video gaming event that’s open to everyone, and is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month on the ground floor of Kinselas Hotel.

At the event you can join in the fun, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy the atmosphere of being around people enjoying themselves through a shared interest.

People also bring along their portable gaming consoles or card games occasionally, which is great for passing the time while waiting for your turn.

The second event we run is a relatively new event, and takes place on the second Wednesday of every month.

We meet up at the Bank Hotel from 6pm and head to the Dendy in Newtown for a group viewing of a movie.

The movie is usually announced a few weeks in advance, and is always a movie released within a week of the date.

Every so often we will also run various social events such as escape rooms, bowling days, laser tag, picnics, or dinners.

Keep an eye on our website, or our Facebook group, for up-to-date information.

We also have our Bear Pride festival coming up at the end of August, so make sure to visit harbourcitybears.com.au/bear-pride for all the information and links.