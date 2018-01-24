—

First Nations people will again lead the Mardi Gras parade this year as a means to highlight their proud history and ongoing fight for equality and recognition.

While this year marks Mardi Gras’ 40th anniversary, it will also mark the 30th anniversary of the First Nations’ first official float, which served as a political statement about the nation’s 1988 bicentennial celebrations, which didn’t acknowledge over 40,000 years of their history.

Their float this year will be called Revolution, one which will be created and led by First Nations people of diverse genders and sexualities.

The theme will highlight the idea that we can be successful in achieving equality in all LGBTI communities around Australia, including Indigenous people.

Marchers will also advocate for a Treaty, and equality around education, health, and other opportunities.

The float itself will feature a bus carrying elders, role models, and supporters of the LGBTI community.

The Chair of the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples, Jackie Huggins, will also be a part of it.

The float will be led by a historical Aboriginal flag that was created by a group of LGTBQI people, as well as the Captain Cook costume that was worn by the late Malcolm Cole in the original 1988 float 30 years ago.

The entry is proudly supported by the Aboriginal Project at ACON.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people interested in joining the float should go to: www.facebook.com/AboriginalProjectACON for details on when and how to register.

For information on past parade entries visit the interactive history of First Peoples entries in the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade: www.blackmardigras.net​​.