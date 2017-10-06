—

headspace at Bondi Junction is a service that supports young people aged 12–25 who are going through difficult times.

Part of the national youth mental health foundation, headspace provides a range of confidential and accessible services for young people in Sydney, from health to employment—and best of all, it’s totally free.

Adolescence and early adulthood is a critical time in a person’s life, with research showing that 75 per cent of mental health issues emerge before the age of 25. By ensuring help is accessed in those early stages, young people can get things back on track.

For times when you might need mental health support, counselling is available, including individual, group and family therapy. Counselling is available during business hours all week, including until 6 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Alcohol and other drug counselling is also available on Wednesdays, from 9 am to 5 pm.

headspace has medical services for young people as well. The doctor clinic is open Tuesdays 11 am to 2 pm, and Thursdays 10 am to 5 pm. A dental clinic is available on the second Thursday afternoon of each month from 2 to 4:30 pm.

If you have a sexual health concern or just need your regular STI checkup, the sexual health clinic is open Mondays from 2 to 5 pm, and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 pm.

On Monday afternoons from 1 to 5 pm, the employment and education support service is available.

Making an appointment for any of headspace’s services is as easy as getting in touch. Young people or their parents or friends can call on 02 9366 8800.

